The new Ferrari Challenge Japan series kicks off at Fuji

The first act of the new Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan series will be staged at the iconic Fuji Speedway, one of the world's best-known tracks, where on the weekend of 9 April the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars will take centre stage in the inaugural event of the 2023 season, which includes two races over a 30-minute distance, with a total of 22 cars from the Maranello marque entered.

Dedicated to the passionate motoring enthusiasts of Japan, this is only the second time in Ferrari's storied history that a one-make racing series has been dedicated to a single market, after the launch of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK series in the 2019 season. Previously, the Ferrari Challenge Japan was organised as a national series over six seasons in which competed the Ferrari F355 Challenge (1995), 348 Challenge (1996), F355 Challenge (1996, 1998, 1999) and 360 Challenge (2000-01).

The history. Ferrari has enjoyed a longstanding connection with the Japanese, dating back to the 1930s when Enzo Ferrari and the Alfa Romeo team raced under his Scuderia Ferrari banner. Since the arrival of Japan's first Prancing Horse car in 1966, the brand has grown in significance for the country, and today it is one of the most important markets in the Far East.

The schedule. Race-1 will start at 4.20 p.m. on Saturday, with Race-2 following at 4.35 p.m. on Sunday, to commence an exciting and unforgettable season (all times are local).