Mugello 27 ottobre 2019

The Ferrari Finali Mondiali is the not-to-be-missed epilogue to a long, thrilling and spectacular season. One event, where the prizes for each category are awarded, offers multiple challenges to drivers: against their own limits, against the clock and against both adversaries faced all year and those to be tackled for the first time at Mugello. Some will be up to the challenge, some will achieve it, but nobody should miss it.