The Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2024 in Imola

The forthcoming edition of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari will be held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola from 16 to 20 October 2024. This marks a return after a two-year hiatus. The circuit in Emilia-Romagna had previously played host to the Finali Mondiali in 2022.

The event’s inaugural appearance on the track that bears the name of the founder of the Maranello manufacturer and his son, dates back to 1998 when the protagonist on the track was the F355 Challenge.

Next year, is set to feature the new Ferrari 296 Challenge in action, which was recently unveiled at Mugello where the current Finali Mondiali 2023 is being held. During the same weekend in Tuscany, the champions of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli 2023 were duly honoured and the Ferrari 499P, winner of the last edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the FIA World Endurance Championship, and the Ferrari 296 GT3, first across the finish line in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, were also celebrated.