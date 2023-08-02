The final act of the Ferrari Challenge Japan at Sugo

Having passed the fourth round of the season, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan is preparing for the final event at the Sugo circuit, where the 488 Challenge Evo cars will compete over the weekend of 5-6 August. For the protagonists of the Japanese series, which became part of the Prancing Horse's single-make championship series from the 2023 season, the two-day event on the 3.737-kilometre track will decree the national champions, although many drivers will also be involved in the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, which will be held from 24-30 October at the Mugello circuit in Tuscany.

Trofeo Pirelli. Yudai Uchida's performance was impeccable, with the incredible result of six victories thanks to an exceptional display of speed and skill. Eric Lo, on the other hand, dominated the Trofeo Pirelli Am season, winning three of the seven races held, accumulating a 24.5 point lead over the runner-up, Kazuyuki Yamaguchi. As the season progressed, the competition between the drivers became increasingly intense. A new chapter in this confrontation can be expected at Sugo, with the possible inclusion of Kotani, who is increasingly comfortable in the 488 Challenge Evo.

Coppa Shell. Michael Choi has proved to be the benchmark in the category, with two wins and six podiums in the seven races he has participated in. Despite not having the most pole positions or fastest lap records, he managed to create a significant gap between himself and his closest rival, thanks to his race vision and overtaking ability. In the Coppa Shell Am, Masato Yoneoka won six of the seven races held, demonstrating a consistently high performance from the very first race.