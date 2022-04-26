The Ferrari Challenge APAC resumes in Japan

Japan will host the first two rounds of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific, in a change to its 2022 calendar.

With respect to earlier announcements, the season of the Prancing Horse single-marque series will kick off in Suzuka, from 15 to 17 July, then continue at Fuji, Japan, one week later. The series will then move to Italy where, from 7 to 9 October, the Mugello circuit will allow drivers to prepare in the best possible way for the fourth round, which will be held in Imola during the Finali Mondiali. But we’ll have to wait until 2023 for the title to be claimed, with the last two rounds held in Dubai, from 27 to 29 January, and Abu Dhabi, from 3 to 5 February.

