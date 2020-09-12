The F1-89 returns to Spa

Also on track at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend will be the F1 Clienti single-seaters. These will include the F1-89, which on this very track in Belgium with Nigel Mansell at wheel, was in the thick of the action in 1989 in a race held entirely in the rain which eventually resulted in third place after a close-fought battle with rival Alain Prost. The other red involved, with Austrian Gerhard Berger at the wheel, was unable to finish the race after spinning off the slippery asphalt.

In the 1989 season, Ferrari took three victories and third place in the Constructors' Championship, accruing a total of 59 points. The first triumph was claimed by Nigel Mansell in the first round at Interlagos, which he then repeated in Budapest. The third victory came courtesy of Gerhard Berger, the winner at Estoril.

The F1-89 marked the return to the naturally aspirated 12-cylinder engine in a season in which cars were equipped, for the first time in F1, with gearshift controls integrated into the steering wheel.