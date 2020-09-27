The comments from the protagonists of Trofeo Pirelli Race 2 at Misano

Misano 27 settembre 2020

A race marked by bad weather can be a very spectacular one in the phases in which the on-track action is not interrupted by either Safety Car or red flags. Trofeo Pirelli Race 2 at Misano was indeed a highly exciting event with the drivers forced to handle the 488 Challenge Evo in particularly arduous conditions. The red flag which brought an early end to the final race of the Romagna weekend was well received by the protagonists who took the podium alongside winners Emanuele Maria Tabacchi and Frederik Paulsen, as evidenced by their comments collected fresh from the award ceremony. Let’s hear what Michelle Gatting and Tim Kohmann from Trofeo Pirelli, and Vicente Potolicchio and Olivier Grotz from Trofeo Pirelli Am had to say about it.