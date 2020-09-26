The comments from the protagonists of Trofeo Pirelli Race 1

Misano 26 settembre 2020

The race, without any major shake-ups yet nevertheless a very intense one, ended with Michelle Gatting and Frederik Paulsen celebrating atop the Trofeo Pirelli podium in Misano. Alongside the winners in the celebratory Trofeo Pirelli photo shoot, with smiles and satisfaction after thirty very tight minutes, were Emanuele Maria Tabacchi and Florian Merckx, while Olivier Grotz and the returning Vicente Potolicchio featured in the Trofeo Pirelli Am equivalent. Let's hear their comments at the end of Race 1.