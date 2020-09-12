Tabacchi, third pole position of the season

Spa-Francorchamps 12 settembre 2020

The third pole position of the campaign for Emanuele Maria Tabacchi came at the end of a closely-fought battle, separated by mere hundredths of seconds, with John Wartique, who made good use of his knowledge of the Belgian track. The leader of the general standings stopped the clocks on 2’22”832, allowing him to precede his rival by just 71 milliseconds, as well as scooping the additional point that the pole position awards. Let’s hear what he had to say at the end of the session.