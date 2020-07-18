Tabacchi and Weiland stand out in first free practice at Barcelona

The free practice sessions on Friday kicked off the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli, held at the Barcelona – Catalunya circuit. The three-hour sessions took place on a dry track in the blazing heat.

Trofeo Pirelli. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) was fastest on Friday with a time of 1:49.378, recorded in the morning free practice. Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) followed close behind on 1:49,597. Third place went to Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) who is becoming familiar with the Spanish circuit. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Roman Ziemian (Octane 136) set the best class time with 1:50.194, ahead of the competitive Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing) and Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing).

Coppa Shell. Reigning Coppa Shell world champion, James Weiland (Rossocorsa), was immediately competitive on his season debut. He clocked the fastest time in the category with 1:49.069, which was also the absolute best. His pursuers lagged over a second behind. Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) was second fastest, while the ranking leader Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) was third.

Dusan Palcr (Scuderia Praha) stood out in the Coppa Shell Am with a time of 1:50.480. However, his rivals were close behind, with Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) and “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) putting pressure on the Czech driver.

The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos return to the track on Saturday, 18 July, with another free practice session, qualifying and Race 1. The two races are scheduled at 5pm for the Coppa Shell and 6:20pm for the Trofeo Pirelli.