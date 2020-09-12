Tabacchi and Grouwels on top step of podium at Spa

The first races of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell held at Spa-Francorchamps during the Ferrari Racing Days saw plenty of spectacle and excitement. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi and Frederik Paulsen confirmed their leadership in the Trofeo Pirelli standings while Roger Grouwels and Michael Simoncic claimed the top step of the Coppa Shell podium.

Trofeo Pirelli. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) secured his sixth win of the season at the end of a solo race. After managing the tyres over the early laps, at the restart when the Safety Car returned to the pits following the spectacular but injury-free accident involving Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport), the Italian driver took advantage of the battle behind him to extend his lead. He crossed the line 6.3 seconds ahead of John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg) and Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport). Merckx and Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) fought a gripping duel for the bottom step of the podium, with the home driver finally winning out. The result saw Tabacchi extend his lead in the standings over the Liechtensteinian champion, with 141 points against her 106.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. At the end of an intense and now enjoyably habitual battle, Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) and Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) lit up the thirty minutes of the first race of the weekend. The pair put on a fantastic show passing under the chequered flag just 357 thousandths of a second apart, while Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing) finished six seconds behind. Coppa Shell. In a race that ended behind the Safety Car because of an accident involving Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) from which he emerged unscathed, Roger Grouwels (Race Art Kroymans) sealed his fifth championship win. He was followed by James Weiland (Rossocorsa), author of some masterful passing, and an excellent Christian Kinch (Formula Racing). Rookie Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg), who took a surprising pole in the morning, was immediately out of the race.

Coppa Shell Am. Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) claimed a splendid win, his third in 2020, ahead of his championship rival and current leader in the standings “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse). The Austrian and French drivers were joined by Willem Van der Vorm (Scuderia Montecarlo), for his second podium of the season after the one in Race-2 at Barcelona. Ferrari Racing Days, Act Two. XX Programmes and F1 Clienti activities also continued today, with the cars on track between the sessions of the one-make Prancing Horse series. In the evening the evocative Eau Rouge will be lit up in red for the usual gala dinner.

Programme. On Sunday, the green light for Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 will be at 3:15pm while the Coppa Shell will set off at 5:15pm. The race and qualifying will be live-streamed, with commentary in English, on the Ferrari Races website.