Snetterton hosts the third round of the Ferrari Challenge UK

Round three of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK will take place this weekend at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk, where the title fight in both classes will continue.

In the Trofeo Pirelli, the battle for the championship lead looks set to continue between the two Charles Hurst team drivers, separated by just two points, with reigning champion Andrew Morrow, on 40 points and fresh from a win and third place in the Trofeo Pirelli Am in the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Balaton, followed by Gilbert Yates. Tied on points with Yates is newcomer Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) who is looking to show continuity after a fine performance in the previous round at Oulton Park.

In the Coppa Shell, championship leader Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon) will seek to continue his excellent start to the season and consolidate his lead at the head of the standings thanks to the 63-point tally achieved so far. In second position, on 44 points, is Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) who will aim to build on the momentum from his Race-2 victory at Oulton Park and secure the top step of the podium. Third in the standings is Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester), nine points behind.

The weekend at Snetterton opens on Saturday with free practice, followed by the first qualifying session from 12.40 p.m. to 1.10 p.m. and Race-1 starting at 3.30 p.m. Sunday sees qualifying from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. and the green flag for Race-2 at 2.30 p.m.

Both qualifying and races can be viewed live online at live.ferrari.com.