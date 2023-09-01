Silverstone hosts the fourth round of the UK Challenge

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK is back on the track. From 1-3 September, the Silverstone track will be the venue for the penultimate round of the season for the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos in the British series, followed by the finale scheduled from 15-17 September at Spa-Francorchamps, in conjunction with the Challenge Europe. Also taking place at the leg in Silverstone will be the Ferrari Racing Days as well as F1 Clienti and XX Programme activities.

Trofeo Pirelli. In the top class, Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) still holds the lead at the head of the standings with 88 points, thanks to 3 wins and 3 podiums. Trying to close the gap will be H. Sikkens (HR Owen), 16 points behind, having already produced two victories, the most recent one achieved in Race-1 of the previous round at Brands Hatch. Just one point behind the Dutchman is Carl Cavers (Graypaul Nottingham), who has still not managed to get onto the top step of the podium this year. In the hunt for a result will be John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) and Graham De Zille (Meridien Modena) winner of the last race at Brands Hatch before the summer break. Faisal Al-Faisal (HR Owen) will try to climb onto the podium for the first time this year after coming close on three occasions (finishing fourth each time).

Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell, Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) leads with 95 points and, after recording five consecutive triumphs, broke his own winning streak with a third-place finish in the second round at Brands Hatch, won by Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) who occupies second place in the standings on 73 points. He is followed in the standings – some 49 points adrift – by Stuart Marston (Maranello Sales) and just two points behind is Jonathan Satchell (HR Owen). All set for the challenge on the iconic Silverstone track will be Chris Smith (Graypaul Birmingham) and Paul Rogers (JCT600), the latter looking for a first podium after finishing fourth on three occasions. Some of the fresh faces on the 2023 racing scene will be eager to improve their performances: Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester), Julian Dye (Maranello Sales), Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon), William Tewiah (Graypaul Birmingham) and Marcos Vivian (Maranello Sales).

Schedule. Friday, 1 September sees Free Practice from 9.00 a.m. to 9.40 a.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 2.40 p.m. while on Saturday, after Qualifying from 9.55 a.m. to 10.25 a.m., will be the first 30-minute race, scheduled to start at 2.20 p.m. Qualifying on Sunday morning will take place from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. with Race-2 getting underway at 2.45 p.m. (All times are local.)