The battle between Ernst Kirchmayr and James Weiland in the Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell series was exciting and hard-fought down to the final outing at Mugello. The Austrian of Baron Motorsport, who carried off both the class and world titles, struggled with the American of Rossocorsa, a tenacious but sporting rival. The pair alternated at the top of the standings race after race. “I won the championship at the end of a very tough season. I’m happy I did it. It’s really a great feeling,” commented Kirchmayr after the race that sealed the winner’s laurels. He was assisted by the unfortunate pileup that ruled Weiland out of the first race at Mugello, meaning that mathematically the title didn’t have to go down to the last round. It was a different story for the North America Coppa Shell, with Dave Musial Jr already champion on the eve of the Mugello round ahead of Todd Coleman. However, the latter showed all his extraordinary talent on the Tuscan track, winning both races and giving advance warning of a rematch next year.