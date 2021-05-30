Schirò back in style

It didn’t take long for Niccolò Schirò to settle in and find his rhythm on his season debut in the Ferrari Challenge. He finished on the top step of the podium in the two Trofeo Pirelli races held at Brno in the Czech Republic.

“I had a great weekend. It was my first time racing on this track, and I must admit I liked it. I returned to the Ferrari Challenge, and it was my first time in the 488 Challenge Evo. The team did an excellent job and deserved these results. We will prepare for Valencia in the same spirit and try to replicate them”.