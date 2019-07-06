Schirò and Tabacchi back on pole

In the fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at the Nurburgring, Niccolò Schirò secured his second pole position of the season in the Trofeo Pirelli, while Emanuele Maria Tabacchi was the fastest in the Trofeo Pirelli Am.





Trofeo Pirelli. The hard-fought session accurately reflected the competitiveness of the championship, with the first six drivers separated by just eight-tenths of a second. Behind Schirò (2:00.293) came championship leader, Louis Prette (2:00.393). The Formula Racing driver was involved in an accident that caused the red flag to come out. The Italian, until then the fastest on the track, was taken to the medical centre for the regulatory checks.

Thomas Neubauer was third fastest (2:00.734), followed by the Briton Adam Carroll (2:00.854). Bjorn Grossmann (2:01.067) and Lennart Marioneck (2:01.171) to complete the top six positions on the starting grid.





Trofeo Pirelli Am. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi set the best time in the class (2:01.749) and was eighth fastest overall. The Rossocorsa driver, with his third pole of the season, preceded his rival Jack Brown (2:02.400), while Matúš Vyboh (2:02.744) and Martin Nelson (2:03.620) are on the second row. Behind them come Oliver Plassmann and Christian Overgaard.

The 30-minute race sets off this afternoon at 2.20 pm.