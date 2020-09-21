Race 2: Khera Wins From The Back Of The Grid

Lucky Khera comes from the back of the grid to win the sixth race of the season, with Jamie Thwaites winning in the Coppa Shell.

Sixth Win. Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) came from last on the grid to storm through the field and claim his sixth win in six races this season.

Trofeo Pirelli. H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) and Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) both got away well at the start to go into the first corner neck and neck, with Sikkens just about remaining in front, with Hogarth on his tail for the opening laps. Sikkens gradually managed to pull away further on in the race, as Hogarth tried to defend from a surging Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), who carved his way through to field from the back of the grid to catch the leaders. After passing Hogarth, Khera then set his sights on Sikkens, getting past him at Stowe to take the lead, only for Sikkens to get back past. Khera made his next move stick, however, and pulled away from Sikkens to take a comfortable victory despite starting from last place.

Coppa Shell. Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) drove another impressive race to convert his pole position into his second Coppa Shell win of the weekend, after building a healthy advantage throughout the race, to finish ahead of Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham), who also produced a great drive to come home in second place. Despite being spun round on the first lap to be left trailing behind the rest of the field, Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) showed fantastic pace to work his way back through the field, eventually coming home in third place to claim his second podium of the weekend.