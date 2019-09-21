Prette dominates tough Singapore circuit

The sixth and final leg of the 2019 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific took place at Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit. Rated by many drivers as one of the most demanding circuits in the world, the 23-turn track goes counter-clockwise with the heat and high humidity sapping the energy of the drivers. The intense competition between the drivers, including a battle for the top two positions, cranked up the excitement level.

Trofeo Pirelli

Less than a second separated the top two finishers as Blackbird Concessionaires’ Philippe Prette had to execute a masterful race to lead from pole to chequered flag in 23:47.241, pipping M Auto Hiroshima’s Go Max by 0.903s. Prette also posted the race’s fastest lap when he clocked 2:21.493 in Lap 2. But Max can also take pride in a strong display where he constantly stalked the race leader before launching a late attack. However, Prette defended his lead brilliantly to take top place on the podium. Baron Service’s Ernst Kirchmayr finished third.

Coppa Shell

Cornes Osaka’s Kazuyuki Yamaguchi had a day to remember as he triumphed after starting second in the grid for the Coppa Shell category behind David Pun. The Japanese driver went on maximum attack right from the start to overtake the man from Blackbird Concessionaires to cross the line at 23:54.379, ahead of Pun (24:05.973). CTF Beijing’s Xing Yanbin made up two places from the grid to finish third (24:09.714).

Coppa Shell AM

Andrew Moon was in dominant form in the Coppa Shell AM race when he never relinquished his lead from pole to finish. The Forza Motor Korea driver won the race with a time of 24:42.513. So intense was the competition that the top three finished within a second of each other. Following closely behind was Cornes Osaka’s Baby Kei (24:43.186) and Kent Chen, representing Modena Motori Taiwan (24:48.574).

Schedule

Race 2 will take place tomorrow at 3.50pm local time.