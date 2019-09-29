Prette defends the leading position. Cheung in pursuit of Hanna

Imola 29 settembre 2019

Imola, 29 September 2019 – Louis Prette and Eric Cheung emerged victorious from Race-2 of the sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe held this weekend in Imola. Thanks to two similar performances, the Formula Racing drivers achieved two outstanding triumphs in the respective Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell races. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi snatched victory on the final lap, while in the Coppa Shell Am Agata Smolka made it onto the highest step of the podium. Trofeo Pirelli. At the end of a thrilling race, led authoritatively by Louis Prette (Formula Racing), keeping noteworthy second-place finisher Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) at bay, the driver delivered a splendid comeback to install himself behind the championship leader, thanks to some spectacular overtaking. Third place for Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126), adding another to yesterday’s podium finish in Race-1. The race witnessed a fine battle between the trio after Thomas Neubauer, who had surrendered the first place to Prette, concluded the race with an early exit into the pits. Fourth place went to Adam Carroll, while Sam Smeeth and Fabienne Wohlwend finished behind him. Trofeo Pirelli Am. With an overtake on the very last lap, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) grabbed a fifth season victory in 2019 ahead of his rival in the rankings, Jack Brown (Graypaul Nottingham). The English driver, always in command of the race, was, in the end, forced to concede to the comeback staged by the Italian who was better able to manage the tyres in the closing stages of the race. Third place for Matus Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) who climbs onto the podium again after the rostrum finish in Race 1. Fourth and fifth places for the two main protagonists of yesterday’s race Martin Nelson and Jan Danis. Coppa Shell. Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) clinches a third season win, with Tani Hanna’s withdrawal and a sub-top ten finish from Ernst Kirchmayr the determining factors. Cheung makes a leap in the overall standings ahead of the final event in Mugello, as part of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari. The Canadian driver capitalised on the opening scramble, which led to the elimination of Corinna Gostner, John Farano and Murat Cuhadaroglu, to move up into the slipstream of Fons Scheltema and, when the latter pitted for a drive-through for a contact at the start, took the lead then effortlessly kept Christian Kinch (Gohm Motorsport) in check. The Swedish driver finished the race 1”793 behind Cheung with a 490 millisecond margin over Thomas Gostner (Ineco – MP Racing), claiming his second podium of the weekend. Coppa Shell Am. After yesterday’s second place, Agata Smolka (Rossocorsa) moved up onto the top step of the podium in the Coppa Shell Am, coming home 807 milliseconds ahead of Henrik Jansen (Formula Racing) and 6”855 clear of Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen). For the Polish racer, today’s feat represents a third season victory allowing her to take top spot in the general rankings. The race, whose development was hindered by two Safety Cars, offered a fine battle between Smolka and Jansen after Giuseppe Ramelli, whilst in first position, was ousted from the race due to contact with Tani Hanna at the Tamburello bend.