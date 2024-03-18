Positive debut for the 499P Modificata

The Mugello International Circuit witnessed a successful debut for the 499P Modificata, a derived version of the 499P competing in the World Endurance Championship, where it participated in the opening round of the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme.

At the track that had hosted numerous development sessions for the winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary, the second client-delivered model took centre stage, participating in three days of rigorous on-track activities.

“The first time of the 499P Modificata at one of Ferrari’s official events is a special moment,” explains Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti, “because we are giving one of our clients the chance to drive a car derived directly from the one competing in the top class of the World Endurance Championship.”

Maranello’s sport prototype joined the F1 Clienti single-seater on the track, completing numerous laps during the scheduled sessions, alternating with the XX Programme cars.

The kilometres covered on the Tuscan track served to bring out the chassis and aerodynamic capabilities of the car. Unconstrained by technical regulations, it was able to fully exploit the advantages of its all-wheel drive on the undulating terrain of the Ferrari-owned track. In addition to Olivier Beretta’s contributions to the development of the 499P Modificata, official driver Yifei Ye also played a role advising the clients. Ye expressed his emotions after driving AF Corse’s 499P number 83 – alongside Robert Shwartzman and Robert Kubica – to second place in the standings dedicated to independent teams at the conclusion of the opening round of the World Endurance Championship in Qatar at the beginning of March.

The first event of the new exclusive programme – not a competitive one, like F1 Clienti and XX Programme – conceived by the Maranello manufacturer, thus concludes on a high note. The programme is set to continue with two events in the United States, at Sonoma and Laguna Seca, slated for May.