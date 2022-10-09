Pin, Engstler and Nussbaumer champions at Mugello

The thirtieth edition of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe crowned its champions in the penultimate round ahead of the Finali Mondiali at Imola at the end of October. Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB FAST) won again in Race-2 after mathematically sealing the Trofeo Pirelli Am yesterday. Today, Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) claimed the Trofeo Pirelli title, despite John Wartique (FML – D2P) winning the race. Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) took victory and the 2022 Coppa Shell title, while Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing) did likewise in the Am.

In the third round of the APAC, Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka) in the Coppa Shell and Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) in the Coppa Shell Am.

Trofeo Pirelli Europe. Doriane Pin was crowned 2022 champion in front of teammate Michelle Gatting, whose name precedes hers in Ferrari Challenge Europe roll of honour. The young Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx driver’s third place in Race-2 concluded an extraordinary debut season. She amassed eight wins and ten pole positions, the last in Race-2 at Mugello. However, the Frenchwoman was anticipated at the start by Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) and John Wartique, who made an excellent sprint to try and keep the championship battle alive. After the entry of two Safety Cars, the first for Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) in the Am class, who went off the track but with no damage, and the second for Eliseo Donno (CDP - Best Lap), who did likewise, Pin tried to attack her compatriot. However, she eventually had to settle for third place behind Neubauer in second and the winner John Wartique, who also set the fastest lap of 1’51’’423.

In Am class Ange Barde celebrated his fifth Ferrari Challenge title with another victory. He was joined on the podium by an excellent Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing), now fourth in the standings, and Nigel Schoonderwoerd (Scuderia FMA), who set off from pole thanks to a morning qualifying time of 1’51’’606. Barde also took the bonus point for the fastest lap of 1’54’’075.

Trofeo Pirelli standings. John Wartique climbed to 37 points behind newly crowned champion Doriane Pin. His victory repelled the onslaught of Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), 62 points behind in third. Behind Barde in the standings, Italian Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) was unable to start today after a crash in Race-1. He is 17 points ahead of Swiss Nicolò Rosi.