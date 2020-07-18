Payback for Neubauer, Výboh surprise in Race-1

Poleman Thomas Neubauer made up for his unfortunate debut at Imola with a brilliant victory in Race-1 at Barcelona. Matúš Výboh secured an unexpected win in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, taking advantage of a mistake by Olivier Groetz on the last lap to seal his third consecutive victory.

Neubauer dominates. Thomas Neubauer set off well, trying to pull away immediately. At the start Emanuele Maria Tabacchi passed Fabienne Wohlwend to take second place while, in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Olivier Groetz dashed into the lead in front of Frederik Paulsen. There was also a change of position behind them, with Matúš Výboh passing Frederik Espersen.

Neubauer seemed to be in charge, and despite Tabacchi pulling closer at mid-race, the French driver first held him off and then pulled away some more.

Three-way fight. The top three in the Trofeo Pirelli Am continued to offer thrills and excitement with both Paulsen and Výboh vying for the lead. Grotz was careful and responded to every attack. During the eighth lap, Paulsen ended up in the gravel in an attempt to pass and lost contact with the leader.

Thrills at the finish. In the last few miles, there was still time for excitement. Wohlwend was threatening and tried to snatch Tabacchi's position. The Liechtenstein driver gave it her all, looking for a gap in the chicane on the penultimate lap, but the Italian closed her out to cross the finish line in second, behind Neubauer.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, the order of arrival appeared set with Grotz ready to celebrate victory, but the Luxembourger made a mistake on one of the last turns that took him off line. Výboh in third, pounced, also overtaking Paulsen to pass under the chequered flag in first. Grotz had to make do with third place. Frederik Espersen was fourth.

Race-2. The second round of the Trofeo Pirelli is set for tomorrow, Sunday 18 July, at 4:20 pm.