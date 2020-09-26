Paulsen's sixth wonder

Misano 26 settembre 2020

Frederik Paulsen may have surprised racing people and indeed others at the start of the championship season, but after the sixth round the Dane's performance is hardly news anymore. The Formula Racing driver is continuing to perform at a higher level, clinching his sixth victory, the third in a row after a one-two at Spa-Francorchamps. Taking advantage of Vyboh's retirement, Paulsen pulled away in the standings even if the championship table is not foremost in his thoughts, at least not according to his post-race comments.