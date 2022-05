Spa-Francorchamps 13 settembre 2020

One of the most spectacular, yet sporting confrontations of the year, has been the slugfest between Frederik Paulsen and Matús Vyboh, which has produced two spectacular shows on the Spa-Francorchamps track, ending with just a few tenths-of-a-second separating the Formula Racing and Scuderia Praha drivers. At the end of Race 2, it was once again Paulsen who got the better of the Slovak driver. Let's hear his comments fresh from the race.