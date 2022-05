This week's “Open Mic” section features father and son, Miroslav and Matúš Výboh, who take part in the Ferrari Challenge Europe. Interviewed by Dave Richardson, official voice of the championship, the two Scuderia Praha drivers discuss different issues related to their lives on and off the track. Matúš won the Nürburgring round of the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while Miroslav drove in the competitive Coppa Shell Am.