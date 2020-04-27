Open Mic: Fons Scheltema

As we wait for the racing season to resume, the new "Open Mic" section takes us on a journey of discovery of the competitors in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli
. We start with Fons Scheltema
, one of the Prancing Horse's most loyal drivers, who made his debut back in 2005.
Dave Richardson, the official voice of the championship, interviews the Kessel Racing driver. He goes over some of the most significant moments of the Dutchman’s career, but also gives us an insight into the human side that makes Scheltema one of the most valued and positive participants in the European series.