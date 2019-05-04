One minute’s silence for Bonacini

Spielberg 04 maggio 2019

The Ferrari Challenge family remembered driver Alessandro Bonacini with a minute's silence before the start of the two races on Saturday at Spielberg. The 38-year-old from Reggio Emilia died tragically on 3 May in a helicopter accident in an industrial area of Pegognaga. Bonacini, who had decided not to take part in the Austrian stage of the series, made his debut in Bahrain at the wheel of the 488 Challenge of Kessel Racing. He had previously competed in Prancing Horse cars in the Blancpain GT, between 2012 and 2016, collecting many class wins.