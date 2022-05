13 maggio 2017

Monterey, May 12, 2017 - Lets jump onboard the all-new 488 Challenge race car for a lap of Historic Laguna Seca. Didier Theys, chief instructor for the series will discuss the particulars of taking on a very challenging and classic layout. 488's increased power and aerodynamics play a significant role here at Laguna Seca and lap times have tumbled as drivers become more acquainted with the new car and its extreme capabilities.