Nurmi takes the race, Michelle Gatting the championship

Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) becomes the first female to win the Trofeo Pirelli, with the final verdict coming at the end of the first race of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali 2021 weekend held at Mugello. First across the finish line, after a drama-packed race which eventually ended behind the Safety Car, was young Finnish driver Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing).

Europe. With all eyes on the two most-eagerly awaited contenders - Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) and Michelle Gatting - in the end it turned out to be Luka Nurmi to take the honours in Race 1. After having seized pole position in the morning, the Finn produced a convincing, determined race to claim the day’s triumph and leapfrog John Wartique (FML - D2P) in the general standings, who had been involved in one of a series of collisions that marred the race. The race started with Nurmi ahead of Niccolò Schirò who attempted to undermine Gatting’s leadership, until the race saw its first Safety Car entrance after a spin at the rear of the field. When racing resumed, a collision put Wartique and Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) out of action, triggering another Safety Car entrance, which would receive a third call-out with seven minutes to go after a pile-up between the Italian drivers Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing), Marco Pulcini (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) and Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa). The positions remained neutralised until the chequered flag where Nurmi finished ahead of Niccolò Schirò and a steady Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing). Off the podium on the day was Michelle Gatting, who, nevertheless, sealed the 2021 Trofeo Pirelli title.

Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing), in AM class, likewise transformed the morning’s pole position into a victory, which puts the pressure on his immediate rival in the general standings Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team). The Spaniard eventually found himself on the second step of the podium, ahead of Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte Carlo). Fourth went to Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST), having been relegated two places after the race.

North America. Cooper Macneil (Ferrari of Westlake) continued his winning ways in Trofeo Pirelli, after another convincing performance, demonstrating just how well he has bonded with the 488 Challenge Evo.

In AM-1, with Enzo Potolicchio out of the picture and Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) having already scooped the title, the day's win went to a consistent Christian Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida), capitalising on this morning's pole position.

Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) extended his lead in the AM-2 general rankings thanks to his win after a thrilling tussle with his immediate rival in the standings, Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills), and John Horejsi (Ferrari of Vancouver) on the third step of the podium, sanctioned for overtaking while the Safety Car was deployed.