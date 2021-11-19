Nurmi and Kirchmayr first poles at Mugello

It’s the first day of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli 2021, now in its final round of the season at Mugello. The drivers are battling it out for the titles ahead of the Finali Mondiali on Sunday. With little separating them, many duels are anticipated. Indeed, the excitement immediately arrived with the first qualifying sessions. Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) recorded the best performances in the Trofeo Pirelli and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell.

Europe. The European Trofeo Pirelli series offered thirty minutes of spectacle. In the end, the young Finn Nurmi took pole position, just 55 thousandths of a second up on Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx). Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) will start from third on the grid, attempting to mount a comeback in the overall standings.

In the AM class duel between Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid – MST Team) and Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing), the young Dane won the first round and pole position. Marco Pulcini (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) will be third on the grid behind Paulet.

The first Coppa Shell time trials saw a perfect lap by Ernst Kirchmayr, first overall, who, in so doing, poked his head out in front of his American title rival James Weiland (Rossocorsa), who could only manage third in class. Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) came second.

AM class pole went to the Italian Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing), who edged out Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) and Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), who are vying for second place in the world championship standings.

North America. The Trofeo Pirelli leader, Cooper Macneil (Ferrari of Westlake), will set off from pole after turning in an excellent 1:49.858 on the Tuscan circuit.

In the AM-1 class, Christian Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) clocked the fastest time, less than three tenths ahead of Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida). Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) was third but already has the season title in the bag.

Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) claimed pole position in the AM-2 in his attempt to catch up with championship leader Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach). The latter will be third at the start also behind John Horejsi (Ferrari of Vancouver).

In the Coppa Shell, Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) took pole, setting his best time in the early stages of qualifying. After him came Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest) and Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari Quebec).

In the Coppa Shell AM, overall leader John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) continued his winning ways, setting the fastest time ahead of season rivals Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) and Roy Carroll (Foreign Cars Italia).

APAC. The APAC series drivers will also be on track at Mugello for the first round of the season. Jae Sung Park (Forza Motor Korea) will start from first place in the Coppa Shell and twelfth overall, while Kirk Baerwaldt (Blackbird Concessionaries) will be poleman in the AM.