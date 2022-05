Nielsen, back in pole

We met Per Nielsen with a broad smile on his face, just back in the pits after a group photo for the stars of the Ferrari Racing Days. He also posed for many such photos before his accident at Spa. Eight months after that day, the Forza Racing driver was back in the sort of form that won pole position in the Coppa Shell AM.said Nielsen.His confidence with the car grew, session after session:whichmakes him confident that he can achieve a good result after his fourth place in the class in Race-1:His performance in qualifying was due to an immediate rapport with the track, despite it being his first appearance in Bahrain