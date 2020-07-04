Neubauer and Grouwels fastest in Saturday morning free practice

Imola 04 luglio 2020

Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) and Roger Grouwels (Kroymans Automotive) set the fastest times in free practice on Saturday morning at Imola. Despite overnight rain, the drivers lapped on a dry track. Neubauer showed that he was comfortable on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit and was once again the fastest in the Trofeo Pirelli free practice. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) finished a little behind, followed by Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) who was the quickest of the Ferrari Challenge women. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, fifth place went to Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) who recorded the best time in his category. Matúš Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) was second, followed by Oliver Grotz (Formula Racing) in third. Roger Grouwels came out on top in the Coppa Shell, beating Thomas Gostner (CDP - MP Racing). Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) was third. Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) was the fastest in the Coppa Shell Am class, getting the better of “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) and Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing).