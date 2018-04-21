21 aprile 2018

Imola, 21 April 2018 – Day two of the Motor Legend Festival at Imola’s Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari with more than twenty cars of the special F1 Clienti and XX Programmes activities of the Prancing Horse. F1 Clienti. Some of the most incredible single-seaters from the last three decades lapped at high speed the Italian circuit, including an F1-89, an F2007 and an F2008. Alongside the Formula 1 cars there was also an F333SP, the prototype who won the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1998. Fans at the event also had the chance to see two examples of the F2002 car and one F2003-GA, both winners at the San Marino GP held in Imola. XX Programmes. Customers also drove the 4,909 metres of the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit behind the wheel of the cars of the exclusive XX Programme. Eight FXX Ks and one FXX K Evo were on track. These are the most powerful Ferrari ever produced with more than 1000 hp. Tomorrow, on the last day of the Motor Legend Festival, two more session are scheduled for both F1 Clienti and XX Programmes.