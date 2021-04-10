Michelle Gatting, controlled victory

Tough nerves and self-control. Those are the secret weapons that Danish driver Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki-Iron Lynx) displayed during Race 1 to win the Trofeo Pirelli. “Yeah, I managed to stay calm, especially in the first half of the race when it got slightly chaotic: I noticed some drivers in trouble up ahead of me, but I preferred to wait until the right moment. The opportunity came about when the car in front of me made a mistake: at that point I grabbed first place and held onto it until the end."

