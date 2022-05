Portimão 01 agosto 2020

Florian Merckx, on his comeback to the Ferrari Challenge, tells of his passion for motorsport which he ties in with his professional life. The Belgian driver, who races with Baron Motorsport, is in fact, an artist who is often lucky enough to design special car livery. After having triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific in 2016, Merckx, aboard the 488 Challenge Evo, now tackles the Portimão circuit, one of his favourites.