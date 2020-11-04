Merckx and the Ferrari Roma: driving a piece of art

One of the leading figures of the Ferrari Challenge, Florian Merckx, had the chance to get up close and personal with the brand new Ferrari Roma as part of the International Media Test Drives.

Ferrari Magazine retells the story of his experience with the 2+ coupé, whose timeless design beauty and dynamic qualities both thrilled and enchanted the Belgian driver.

“This car was made to be driven, but it is also an absolute work of art in design terms. The more you look at it, the more you love it,” is how Merckx's put it after getting the opportunity to test drive the Roma amid the picturesque surroundings of Langhe, in Piedmont.

Find the full article in Ferrari Magazine.