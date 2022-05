After some time away from the Ferrari Challenge series, Jason McCarthy made a victorious return at Daytona International Speedway. As drama spread throughout the middle of the pack, Jason was able to steer clear of the fray and earn his first win of the 2020 season. After only a single race weekend in 2019, Justin Wetherill confirmed the speed he showed then was no fluke, also earning his first win in the Ferrari Challenge series. Lets listen to the drivers as they discuss their race.