MacNeil and Quattlebaum on pole in Race 2 at Road Atlanta

Cooper MacNeil and Michael Quattlebaum are the fastest at the end of the qualifying sessions for Race 2 of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell categories, held at the Ferrari Racing Days at the Road Atlanta circuit.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil proved to be the man to beat even after the qualifying session valid for Race 2 of the Trofeo Pirelli thanks to a very fast lap of 1:21.714. The Ferrari of Westlake driver was the only one to break through the minute twenty-two barrier, putting a second between himself and the first of his rivals, Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale). From the second row will start Christopher Cagnazzi (Ferrari of Long Island) and Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari), separated from each other by just 55 thousandths. It was a difficult session for Jordan Workman, forced to start from twelfth position while Joseph Rubbo did not qualify.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Having just missed out on pole in the first qualifying session, John Megrue reached his target and, thanks to the fifth fastest time overall, he proved to be the fastest in the Trofeo Pirelli Am drivers. The Ferrari of Long Island driver covered the 2.54 miles of the Road Atlanta track in 1:24.577, 237 thousandths ahead of Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach). Behind them were Dave Musial (Ferrari Lake Forest) and Aaron Weiss (Continental Autosport) who kept the gap to pole in half a second. Jean-Claude Saada (the fastest in yesterday's qualifying), Barry Zekelman and Brent Holden were also within a few tenths of each other. Frank Selldorff and Alfred Caiola were further back.

Coppa Shell. After yesterday's good qualifying, Jim Booth took pole position in the Coppa Shell with a time of 1:26.454, which earned him the front row in Race 2. The Ferrari of Atlanta driver preceded Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italy) by just under two hundredths at the end of a very hard-fought session. On the second row will start Osvaldo Gaio (Miller Motorcars) and yesterday's poleman, Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari), divided among them by just thirty thousandths. Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego), qualified in eighth position but managed to put between himself and Ian Campbell (Ferrari of New England), sixth in the class, many of the protagonists of the Coppa Shell Am.

Coppa Shell Am. Michael Quattlebaum dominated the qualifying session securing overall pole position in the Coppa Shell race. The Ferrari of Houston driver stopped the clock at 1:26.260, six tenths faster than Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) who will start from fourth overall, second in the class. Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta), Frank Chang (Ferrari of Seattle) and John Lennon (Ferrari of San Francisco) also managed to qualify in the top ten overall while Justin Wetherill, on pole yesterday, only managed eleventh overall, sixth in class.