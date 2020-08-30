MacNeil and Millstein on pole for race 2 at COTA

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli action continued on Sunday morning with qualifying sessions for all four categories. Significantly cooler conditions prevailed, allowing lap times to drop slightly, though with just a few minutes before the start of racing action, drivers will not have had much time to recuperate before competing in the last races of the weekend.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) took pole position once again in the Trofeo Pirelli category with a 2:08.614, the fastest time of the weekend thus far. Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) took the second position, but was nearly three seconds back of MacNeil’s time, suggesting Ross will need an excellent start to challenge for the win. Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) earned a third place starting position after setting a qualifying time of 2:12.062, beating out yesterday’s podium finisher Joe Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island) by just under a tenth of a second.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) took his first pole in the Trofeo Pirelli AM category after having earned his first podium in the category in yesterday’s night-time race. His time of a 2:11.334 set him above his nearest competitor, Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) who crossed the line with a 2:12.184. Dave Musial crossed the line with the third fastest lap time, while yesterday’s winner Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) ended the session in fourth, just three tenths away from Musial’s time.

Coppa Shell. Yesterday’s winner became today’s pole-sitter as Kevan Millstein (DEALER) took a dominant pole position in the Coppa Shell category with a 2:12.174, beating out Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) and Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) who rounded out the top three. In a repeat of yesterday’s format, despite starting among the Trofeo Pirelli AM drivers, Millstein will line up immediately alongside Horstmann in this afternoon’s race.

Coppa Shell AM. Sureel Choksi (Ferrari of Denver) took pole position for race 2 at the Circuit of the Americas with a 2:13.849, with a comfortable margin of six tenths of a second over his nearest challenger, Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida). The top three was completed by yesterday’s podium finisher Christopher Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) who will start third. Yesterday’s race winner Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) will start fourth after missing out on a top three starting position by just two tenths of a second.