MacNeil and Millstein on pole for Race-1 at Indianapolis

After Daytona and Road Atlanta, the Ferrari Challenge North America resumes from Indianapolis for its third round of the season. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) will set off from pole position, having set the fastest time in Trofeo Pirelli qualifying. Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) recorded the best time in the Coppa Shell.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) retained his championship lead, guiding his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo to pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli category. Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) will set off from second on the grid after beating Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) and Joseph Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island), separated by just a tenth of a second. Dave Musial (Ferrari Lake Forest) clocked a fantastic lap to claim pole in the Trofeo Pirelli Am and fifth overall. Behind him, there was a very close battle between Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) and Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari), with the latter eventually winning out by just 19 thousandths of a second.

Coppa Shell. Coppa Shell qualifying was tight, with the competitors swapping the lead during the 15-minute session. In the end, Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) secured pole after also recording the fastest time in the last free practice, beating Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) and Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari of Detroit) by just a few tenths of a second. Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia), winner of the Coppa Shell Am 2019 championship, will start from fourth place in his class. Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) was the fastest of the 22 drivers in the Coppa Shell Am class, the biggest category in the race. In the final minutes of qualifying, he set the best time to take pole, finishing fifth overall, ahead of Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida), the current championship leader. Dave Musial Jr (Ferrari Lake Forest) will set off from third place in the class.