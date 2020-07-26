MacNeil and Millstein convert poles to wins at IMS

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) drove away from the field in the first race of the weekend for the Trofeo Pirelli category and completed a perfect day, pole position, fastest lap and the race win. The caution-free race saw Cooper lead home his nearest challenger, Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari), by just under 18 seconds at the checkered flag. Behind Cooper, however, it was a nip and tuck battle in the category, with Chouest leading home Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) who rounded out the podium in third. It was a bad day, however for Joseph Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island) as early contact with another car saw him punted into the grass, and while he was able to bring the car back to pit lane, his race was done.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) took the win leading home Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) and Aaron Weiss (Continental Autosports) who finished second and third respectively. It was a hard fought battle between Musial and Saada, as just six tenths separated the two at the line. Further back, Aaron had his own battle to deal with, finishing only five tenths of a second ahead of Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach). Brent was putting significant pressure on Aaron in the latter stages of the race, and even made a lunge for the position in the closing moments of the race, but Aaron was able to maintain the position to the checkered flag.

Coppa Shell. Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) took the win after starting on pole for the first race of the Coppa Shell category. In a race characterized by several caution-flag periods, Kevan was able to cut through the clutter and manage his restarts to perfection, as the race ended under yellow. He was followed home by last year’s Coppa Shell AM champion Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) and Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari of Detroit) who finished second and third respectively. There was drama throughout the race as a jumped start was an auspicious beginning to a race that certainly revealed the rust that had accumulated over the recent hiatus.

Coppa Shell AM. Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) again confirmed his pace and consistency, earning yet another win in the Coppa Shell AM category, and finishing second overall. Further back, Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle) earned the second position with a consistently strong drive that has been his trademark this year, while Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) rounded out the podium in third.