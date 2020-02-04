MacNeil and Megrue talk race 1 results at Daytona

Two-time Ferrari Challenge champion, and 24 Hours of Daytona competitor, Cooper MacNeil
opened the 2020 season with an impressive performance on the high banking of Daytona International Speedway, taking the win in Trofeo Pirelli in race 1. Along the way, however, he had stiff competition from Trofeo Pirelli AM driver, John Megrue
, all while managing a significant caution period that took up a good chunk of time in the middle portion of the race. Despite the break in the action, John wasn’t giving up an inch, and pushed as hard as he could for the overall win before Cooper got a jump on the restart and was able to build a gap. Lets listen to the drivers as they discussed their race.