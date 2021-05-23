Know the Track with Cooper MacNeil

Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) offers an in-depth look at one of the most challenging and fastest corners at Watkins Glen International, the Bus Stop. As the first corner after the longest straight on the circuit, the Bus Stop is critical for a good lap time as drivers must very precisely attack the four curbs that make up the right, left, right combination. Entering flat out, at over 165 mph, drivers must demonstrate courage and commitment to get the most out of their Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos. We’ll let Cooper MacNeil explain more.

