Kinch, experience and results

Misano 25 settembre 2020

He is one of the better-known faces in the Ferrari Challenge, having participated in the championship for ten seasons since his 2010 debut. We are talking about Christian Kinch, Formula Racing driver, guest today of our traditional pre-race appointment. The Swede, fresh off the back of third place in Coppa Shell Race 1 at Spa-Francorchamps, boasts some very interesting stats: out of 110 race starts, Kinch has finished in the top ten more than 60% of the time, collecting a total of 546 points overall.