Kinch: a victory ten years in the making

Such joy and emotion for Christian Kinch, who, after ten years, finally made it across the Ferrari Challenge finish-line in first place. The Swedish driver, visibly thrilled, picked up a long-awaited yet well-deserved result as he tells us immediately after the prize-giving ceremony.

"As I said earlier this season, my goal was to get on the top step of the podium and this dream has come true. It has been a great day of motor racing from the qualifying onwards, where Kirchmayr was only two milliseconds faster. I started on slicks and I think they helped me to take the top position. While I was in the lead I knew I had good grip, while Kirchmayr had cold tyres which weren’t well-suited to the track conditions at that moment. I think that this made all the difference.”

