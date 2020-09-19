Khera On Top In Qualifying 1 at Silverstone

Khera claims pole in the Trofeo Pirelli, with Thwaites taking pole position in the Coppa Shell.

Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) claimed his fifth pole position of the season in the first qualifying session at Silverstone after setting an excellent lap time of 2:06:374, qualifying ahead of H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) in second, three-tenths of a second ahead of Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) in third.

Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) put in an impressive lap time of 2:08:673 to take his first pole position of the year in the Coppa Shell class, qualifying ahead of Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) in second, and Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham), making his return to the series, qualifying in third.