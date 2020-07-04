Imola and the Ferrari Challenge

The Imola circuit, named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari, hosts the inaugural round of the 28th season of the Ferrari Challenge
. The Romagna track and the one-make Prancing Horse series have been linked since the 1990s, with the Finali Mondiali held here in 1998.
In the new millennium, the partnership has renewed itself several times, doing so again today with the opening of the 2020 series. The circuit also kicked off the 2005 championship. The most recent race, however, dates back to last September, when the sixth round of the 2019 seasonwas held.
This year, the track welcomes the new 488 Challenge Evo
, but over the years it has also hosted the 348 Challenge, the F355 Challenge, the 360 Challenge, the F430 Challenge and the 458 Challenge.