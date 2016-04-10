10 aprile 2016

Misano Adriatico, 10 April - Mario Cordoni made it five GT Sports Club victories in his last six starts this morning after fighting through from fourth on the grid to beat Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner Nicolas Misslin at Misano. Iron Cup victor Pierguiseppe Perazzini again underlined his pace by completing the overall podium. Decisive move. The 40-minute race was punctuated by two brief Safety Car periods, the first of which occurred on lap one when Alexis de Bernardi’s Kessel Racing Ferrari span into the turn 2 gravel. Cordoni was already up to second at that stage having passed Anthony Pons and then Perazzini later on the opening tour. It was clear once the race went green again that pole-man Misslin would not have things all his own way as he and Cordoni broke clear of the field together. By lap eight the Italian was ideally placed to pass and slid his AF Corse Ferrari down the inside to complete what would prove the decisive move of the race. Yellow again. A second Safety Car period was required one lap later to retrieve Pons’ AKKA ASP Ferrari, which had spun and beached itself in the gravel. Racing resumed two laps later and although Misslin initially looked to challenge for the lead Cordoni was steadily able to build an advantage: 3.8s covered them at the chequered flag. Iron Cup. Perazzini, meanwhile, enjoyed a relatively low-key run to third overall and second Iron Cup victory of the weekend. Martin Lanting emerged from a hard-fought scrap to take fourth position overall and second in the Iron Cup standings. His AF Corse Ferrari 458 Italia GTE had run in the lower reaches of the top-10 initially but carved its way through by first passing Pierre Hirschi’s CMR-run BMW and then Nicolas Vandierendonck’s Chevrolet over the second half of the race. Third was the Kessel Racing Ferrari 458 of American driver Stephen Earle. Next race: Brands Hatch in two-week time.