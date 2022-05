Misano 26 settembre 2020

With an overtaking manoeuvre carried out in the final stages, when success seemed to be smiling on Ernst Kirchmayr, Roger Grouwels clinched top honours for a sixth time so far in the championship. The Dutch driver picked his moment well to launch an attack on the sporting Austrian driver who was unable to find a response. Let’s hear what the Race Art - Kroymans driver had to say about it at the end of the race.