Grids Set for Opening Race at Road America

Ferrari Challenge grids were set for the first races of the weekend at the historic Road America circuit. Drivers pushed to their maximum on the challenging 4 mile circuit that combines fast corners and faster straights into an exhilarating lap.

Trofeo Pirelli. Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) took the overall pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli AM1 category with a 2:09.769, with Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) from the Trofeo Pirelli AM2 category just a tenth and a half behind in second. Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) secured third overall and second in AM1, just over three tenths of a second behind McCarthy. Notably for the championship, Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) did not qualify as illness struck the young driver over the weekend, meaning Davis has the opportunity to significantly expand his current 1-point advantage.

Coppa Shell. Manny Franco (Ferrari of Lake Forest) took his first ever pole position in Ferrari Challenge competition with a 2:10.082, besting second place starter Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) who was just under two tenths of a second behind in second. That left third to championship leader Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) who will be alongside John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) as the Coppa Shell AM polesitter and just ahead of chief championship rival Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver). After Cervini’s pole in Coppa Shell AM, championship leader Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) lines up second in the category, continuing the Atlanta-based driver’s unerring consistency through the season.